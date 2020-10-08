17:12
Government of Kyrgyzstan returns to work, Erkin Asrandiev holds meeting

A meeting was held with the heads of departments of the Government Office of Kyrgyzstan. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

It was stressed during the meeting that, despite the current socio-political situation in the country, the coronavirus infection is spreading. So, 245 citizens got infected with it for a day, and deaths were registered. Taking into account the current situation, participants of the meeting noted the need to step up work to ensure compliance with the established sanitary and epidemiological standards by citizens.

One of the main issues of the meeting was execution of the republican budget, taking into account the upcoming peak in payments on external debt in 2021 and the ongoing work on its restructuring.

Despite all the difficulties, state bodies will continue to fulfill all previously assumed social obligations.

In addition, the heads of state bodies discussed the preparation for the upcoming autumn-winter period.

«All social institutions must be provided with solid fuel in the required amount, and the heating and power plants should be fully ready for the heating season,» participants of the meeting said.

All relevant government agencies have been instructed to carry out work in the prescribed manner and not leave their posts.
