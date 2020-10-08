15:42
Plenipotentiary Representative of Government in Batken returns to his post

Alisher Abdrakhmanov, Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government of Kyrgyzstan in Batken region, returned to his workplace. The regional administration confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to the press service of the plenipotentiary representative, Alisher Abdrakhmanov continues to fulfill his duties from today.

On October 6, a member of Mekenchil party Altynbek Kalpaev took his place.

«There is an order from Bishkek that all legal heads of regions should continue working. All heads and other leaders remain in place in Batken. There is no self-acquisition of state bodies. The situation is stable,» the office said.

According to the press service, Alisher Abdrakhmanov has already held talks with the heads of Sughd and Fergana regions on the security in the border zone.

The power structures are still on combat alert in the region.
