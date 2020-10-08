15:41
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

10 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 10 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, one health worker became infected in Bishkek, one — in Chui region, four — in Osh region, three — in Jalal-Abad region and one — in Talas region.

One health worker has been discharged from hospital and two more — from home isolation for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,364 medical workers, 3,072 of them have recovered in the republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/168305/
views: 117
Print
Related
Epidemiological situation worsens in Bishkek
159 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Four people die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus in the last 24 hours
245 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 48,342 in total
Number of COVID-19 cases doubles in Bishkek for 24 hours
18 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Three people die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus in the last 24 hours
298 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 48,097 in total
154 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Nine more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport
Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons
National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money
Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel
8 October, Thursday
15:18
Plenipotentiary Representative of Government in Batken returns to his post Plenipotentiary Representative of Government in Batken...
14:45
Kyrgyz activists sound alarm: We are inches away from the civil war
14:37
Epidemiological situation worsens in Bishkek
14:25
10 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
14:21
Health Minister asks political forces not to interfere with work of doctors