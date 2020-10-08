10 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 10 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, one health worker became infected in Bishkek, one — in Chui region, four — in Osh region, three — in Jalal-Abad region and one — in Talas region.

One health worker has been discharged from hospital and two more — from home isolation for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,364 medical workers, 3,072 of them have recovered in the republic.