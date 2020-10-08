15:41
Health Minister asks political forces not to interfere with work of doctors

«The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan and other medical institutions are working as usual. On October 6, there was an attempt to seize my office. At that time, I was in the hospital, examining the victims of the riots on the square,» the Minister of Health Sabirzhan Abdikarimov said at a press conference.

He asked the political forces not to interfere with the work of medical workers.

«The situation with coronavirus is getting complicated. There is a lot of work. We ask you not to interfere with the work of doctors and medical institutions,» the minister said.
