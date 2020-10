Four people have died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

Two deaths were registered in Batken region, one — in Bishkek and one — in Osh region.

Such a number of deaths from COVID-19 and pneumonia was registered in the republic almost two months ago — on August 14.

In total, 1,073 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in the country.