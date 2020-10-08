Situation in Kyrgyzstan: Third candidate for post of prime minister may appear

The country’s financial and banking sector proposes Erkin Asrandiev as the technical prime minister of Kyrgyzstan. The Union of Banks of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency.

«An acute political crisis has begun in the country, which can only be resolved by a person with an unblemished reputation, experience in managing large structures and projects, and most importantly, not a member of any of the political parties operating in the country,» the Union says.

In their opinion, the technical prime minister will have to, first of all, ensure the uninterrupted functioning of the economy, the export and import of goods and services, preservation of jobs and payment of wages, execution of the revenue side of the budget, full functioning of all state bodies in order to avoid an aggravation of the epidemiological situation.

The banking sector believes that the acting Deputy Prime Minister Erkin Asrandiev has sufficient skills and will to perform these tasks.

The Union of Banks of the Kyrgyz Republic counts on the support of the people of Kyrgyzstan and the Parliament.

Earlier Sadyr Japarov and Tilek Toktogaziev proclaimed themselves the heads of the Government.