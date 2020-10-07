22:58
President repeatedly calls on political forces to sit down at negotiating table

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov made another appeal to the Kyrgyzstanis in connection with the political crisis in Kyrgyzstan.

«It has been three days since the country immersed into the current political crisis due to the actions of some political forces. All Kyrgyzstanis are experiencing these events with pain in their hearts. I fully understand your requirements for resolving this situation. As president, I am making every possible effort to resolve the crisis that has arisen. To this end, I conduct personal negotiations with various political forces. Dear leaders of political forces, as a president, I am ready to do everything in my power to get out of the current political impasse,» the address says.

I would like to note that so far none of the parties has proposed a single platform for negotiations to resolve the situation.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov

He noted that it is necessary now to legalize the process of dismissals and appointments to various senior positions. To this end, the Parliament must submit appropriate resolutions on personnel appointments for signing of decrees. The President stressed that he expects concrete actions from the political forces.
