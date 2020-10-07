22:57
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

UN concerned about attacks on objects of foreign investors in Kyrgyzstan

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov received the UN Resident Coordinator in the Kyrgyz RepublicOzonnia Ojielo, on whose initiative the meeting was held. The Information Department of the Foreign Ministry reported.

The UN is reportedly concerned about the current situation in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Resident Coordinator stated that the organization remains in full solidarity with the Kyrgyz Republic. He expressed concern about the processes taking place in the country, special attention was paid to attacks on objects of foreign investors.

Ozonnia Ojielo stressed that it was important for Kyrgyzstan to return to the legal framework as soon as possible through a broad political dialogue between national political forces in compliance with the requirements of the Constitution.

He stated that, if necessary, the UN is ready to provide its platform for such a dialogue between the president, the Parliament and political forces.

The minister expressed the hope that soonest possible way out of the situation would allow the government to focus on a number of problems, including the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, holding new elections to the Parliament and ensuring the socio-economic development of the republic. In this regard, he expressed hope for the support of the UN.

Earlier, the UN Secretary-General said that he was closely monitoring the situation in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/168188/
views: 175
Print
Related
UN Secretary-General is closely monitoring situation in Kyrgyzstan
UN Secretary-General: There is no end in sight to the spread of the virus
UN Chief: COVID-19 pandemic is out of control
President of Kyrgyzstan speaks at anniversary session of UN General Assembly
Head of Kyrgyzstan to deliver video message at session of UN General Assembly
UN in Kyrgyzstan calls on political parties to avoid spread of COVID-19
UN in Kyrgyzstan notes positive dynamics in fight against COVID-19 pandemic
UN concerned about state of prisoners in Kyrgyzstan
UNFPA donates personal protective equipment to Kyrgyzstan
UN Resident Coordinator makes statement on occasion of June 2010 events
Popular
October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport
Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons
Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel
Riots in Bishkek: Former Deputy Minister of Economy injured Riots in Bishkek: Former Deputy Minister of Economy injured
7 October, Wednesday
22:12
Criminal cases initiated against Asylbek Jeenbekov, Raiymbek Matraimov Criminal cases initiated against Asylbek Jeenbekov, Rai...
22:07
Participants of rally at Government House in Bishkek disperse
22:02
President repeatedly calls on political forces to sit down at negotiating table
21:51
Tilek Matraimov, his relatives detained while trying to cross state border
21:41
Supporters of Sadyr Japarov surround Government House