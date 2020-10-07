21:23
Mayor of Osh city Taalaibek Sarybashov returns to work

Mayor of Osh city Taalaibek Sarybashov returned to his workplace. City Hall of the southern capital confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The mayor told reporters that he wanted to work for the good of the people and at the request of the townspeople. He noted that the main task was to maintain order and stability.

Taalaibek Sarybashov called the decision of the city council deputies illegal, noting that he was not invited to the session.

Osh city residents held a rally today demanding to reinstate Taalaibek Sarybashov in post of mayor of the city.

The deputies of the southern capital voted for resignation of the mayor Taalaibek Sarybashov yesterday. The decision was taken unanimously by all the present people’s representatives.
