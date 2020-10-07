Participants of rally in Osh city ask to return Taalaibek Sarybashov to post

A rally in support of the former mayor was held in Osh city. Participants asked to reinstate the mayor of the city Taalaibek Sarybashov.

About 300 people gathered on the main square of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan. They held slogans demanding to return Sarybashov to the post of the mayor.

«Our city needs peace, stability, legality and legitimacy. We need to use the mind and labor of the youth,» the protesters say.

The deputies of Osh city voted for the resignation of the mayor Taalaibek Sarybashov. The decision was taken unanimously by all the present people’s representatives.