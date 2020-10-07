19:52
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

Participants of rally in Osh city ask to return Taalaibek Sarybashov to post

A rally in support of the former mayor was held in Osh city. Participants asked to reinstate the mayor of the city Taalaibek Sarybashov.

About 300 people gathered on the main square of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan. They held slogans demanding to return Sarybashov to the post of the mayor.

«Our city needs peace, stability, legality and legitimacy. We need to use the mind and labor of the youth,» the protesters say.

The deputies of Osh city voted for the resignation of the mayor Taalaibek Sarybashov. The decision was taken unanimously by all the present people’s representatives.
link: https://24.kg/english/168162/
views: 133
Print
Related
Former mayor of Osh city Melis Myrzakmatov returns to Kyrgyzstan
Two computer clubs closed in Osh city for violation of sanitary rules
Opening hours of catering outlets extended, but parks closed in Osh city
Emil Shadykhanov appointed Vice Mayor of Osh city
Resident of Osh temporarily converts his hotel into hospital
Two bags of human bones found in Osh city
Osh mayor inspects facilities for compliance with sanitary standards
Mayor of Osh urges not to enter city for no reason
53 enterprises shut down in Osh for non-compliance with sanitary standards
Osh city helps low-income and needy citizens
Popular
October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport
Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons
Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel
Riots in Bishkek: Former Deputy Minister of Economy injured Riots in Bishkek: Former Deputy Minister of Economy injured
7 October, Wednesday
19:35
Sadyr Japarov calls himself the only legitimate prime minister Sadyr Japarov calls himself the only legitimate prime m...
19:30
Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan works as usual
18:35
Participants of rally in Osh city ask to return Taalaibek Sarybashov to post
18:31
Omurbek Suvanaliev discusses situation in Kyrgyzstan with FSB Director
18:26
Sooronbai Jeenbekov urges politicians to return to legal framework