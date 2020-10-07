Sooronbai Jeenbekov urges politicians to return to legal framework

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov recorded a video message in which he called on political forces to return to the legal framework.

«I didn’t endanger human lives and didn’t give the command to use force against those who broke into the White House building. In those days, there were also urgent proposals for the violent suppression of protesters. I categorically rejected this. This would lead to collisions. That is why I did not sign the decree on the introduction of a state of emergency,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted.

According to Sooronbai Jeenbekov, he stopped compatriots who also wanted to speak at rallies in his support. «These days we have seen with our own eyes how dangerous it is to divide people,» he said.

«People striving for power have achieved their goal. Once again I urge people coming out on the streets, their organizers, political leaders to return to the legal framework. In such a difficult situation, I would especially like to mention the youth. I thank you for your work, protection of the security of citizens and the state. Over the past two days, we have clearly understood who has what values. You, the young people, are setting a worthy example for the older generation, who are busy dividing powers. You have shown once again that you need neither power, nor positions, but Kyrgyzstan,» the president said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov urged first of all to establish public order.

«We will get out of this situation by joint efforts,» he said.