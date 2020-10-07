18 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 18 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, five health workers became infected in Bishkek, three — in Osh city, three — in Jalal-Abad region, two — in Batken region and five — in Osh region.

One health worker has been discharged from hospital and five more — from home isolation for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,354 medical workers, 3,069 of them have recovered in the republic.