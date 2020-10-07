How to get into legal framework: Impeachment or resignation of President

The situation in Kyrgyzstan remains difficult. The political crisis is still active. The Coordination Council, created the day before by the leaders of some parties, promises to stabilize the social and political situation, but attempts to do this so far are being made only by volunteers and voluntary people’s guards. It was they who did not allow to loot Bishkek last night.

Politicians are dividing power — they have appointed the acting Prime Minister and approved the candidacy of the new speaker of the Parliament. Sooronbai Jeenbekov de jure remains the legitimate president of the country.

According to experts, it is he who can now contribute to the speedy stabilization of the situation in Kyrgyzstan.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov has to resign voluntarily.

However, the president’s statements made yesterday, on October 5, indicate that he does not intend to resign his post of his own free will.

Another option for resolving the situation is impeachment.

According to the Constitution, Sooronbai Jeenbekov needs at least 80 votes of parliament members to declare impeachment. According to political analysts, it will be problematic to collect the required number of votes. They do not rule out that those who call themselves the opposition will accept Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s proposal and sit down with him at the negotiating table. However, the conditions for such a meeting are obvious — the legitimate president will be forced to resign voluntarily, perhaps, in exchange for some kind of guarantees for him and his family members.

It is unlikely that Sooronbai Jeenbekov would want the scenario to come true in accordance with Article 67 of the Basic Law. It says that «the president can be held criminally liable after his removal from office.»

Perhaps, the president will make a historic decision for the country today.

Early elections of a new head of state are held within three months from the date of termination of the president’s powers.

The riots in Kyrgyzstan began on October 5 after thousands of people started protesting against the outcome of the parliamentary elections. On October 6, the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan was forced to annul them, declaring the elections invalid. Sooronbai Jeenbekov practically lost the levers of governing the country.