Interior Ministry calls on organizers of rally to dismiss their supporters

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan calls on organizers of the rally in Bishkek to dismiss their supporters. Press service of the ministry reported.

According to it, the security forces called on the protesters on Ala-Too square to disperse peacefully. However, participants and organizers tried to disrupt public order and block traffic. «Then they aggressively started moving along Chui Avenue and tried to break down the iron gates surrounding the Parliament building. They threw stones and tried to get through the gates,» the Interior Ministry reports.

Related news Dispersal of rally in Bishkek: Ambulance service receives 14 calls

In order to ensure safety of the city residents and maintain peace in the capital, the protesters had to be dispersed with the help of special gas noise means and water cannons.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs previously sent out an appeal that in case of a threat to the health of citizens or other illegal actions, responsibility for this would fall on the organizers of the rally, in particular on the leaders of several parties and their active members. Despite this, they violated public order, the press service notes.

The ministry once again calls on the organizers and leaders of political associations to dismiss their supporters. The police are currently working on high alert to restore public order in the city.

Representatives of 11 parties took part in the protest: Ata Meken, Bir Bol, Butun Kyrgyzstan, Zamandash, Respublika, Mekenchil, Meken Yntymagy, Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan, Reforma, Ordo and Yiman Nuru.