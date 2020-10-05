23:25
USD 79.49
EUR 93.11
RUB 1.02
English

Interior Ministry calls on organizers of rally to dismiss their supporters

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan calls on organizers of the rally in Bishkek to dismiss their supporters. Press service of the ministry reported.

According to it, the security forces called on the protesters on Ala-Too square to disperse peacefully. However, participants and organizers tried to disrupt public order and block traffic. «Then they aggressively started moving along Chui Avenue and tried to break down the iron gates surrounding the Parliament building. They threw stones and tried to get through the gates,» the Interior Ministry reports.

Related news
Dispersal of rally in Bishkek: Ambulance service receives 14 calls
In order to ensure safety of the city residents and maintain peace in the capital, the protesters had to be dispersed with the help of special gas noise means and water cannons.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs previously sent out an appeal that in case of a threat to the health of citizens or other illegal actions, responsibility for this would fall on the organizers of the rally, in particular on the leaders of several parties and their active members. Despite this, they violated public order, the press service notes.

The ministry once again calls on the organizers and leaders of political associations to dismiss their supporters. The police are currently working on high alert to restore public order in the city.

Representatives of 11 parties took part in the protest: Ata Meken, Bir Bol, Butun Kyrgyzstan, Zamandash, Respublika, Mekenchil, Meken Yntymagy, Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan, Reforma, Ordo and Yiman Nuru.
link: https://24.kg/english/167698/
views: 112
Print
Related
Dispersal of rally in Bishkek: Ambulance service receives 14 calls
Dispersal of rally in Bishkek: Two security officials injured
Protesters in Bishkek are dispersed by sound and flash grenades, tear gas
Elections 2020: Protesters try to break into territory of the White House
Elections 2020: Interior Ministry calls on protesters to disperse
Elections 2020: At least 12 parties sign demand to annul voting results
Elections 2020: Protesters sing anthem of Kyrgyzstan in chorus
Four more parties join rally on Ala-Too square in Bishkek
Representatives of Ata Meken, Respublika parties hold rally in Talas
Four parties hold rally at Opera and Ballet Theater in Bishkek
Popular
Elections 2020. Who do the parties striving for seats in Parliament stake on? Elections 2020. Who do the parties striving for seats in Parliament stake on?
Cabinet concerned: COVID-19 incidence exceeds number of pneumonia cases Cabinet concerned: COVID-19 incidence exceeds number of pneumonia cases
Schoolgirl hangs herself in Milyanfan village Schoolgirl hangs herself in Milyanfan village
Delegation of State Duma of Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan to observe elections Delegation of State Duma of Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan to observe elections
5 October, Monday
23:20
Elections 2020: President of Kyrgyzstan intends to meet with party leaders Elections 2020: President of Kyrgyzstan intends to mee...
22:48
Interior Ministry calls on organizers of rally to dismiss their supporters
22:35
Dispersal of rally in Bishkek: Ambulance service receives 14 calls
21:38
Dispersal of rally in Bishkek: Two security officials injured
21:30
Protesters in Bishkek are dispersed by sound and flash grenades, tear gas