15:49
USD 79.49
EUR 93.11
RUB 1.02
English

Election results should be lesson for parties that did not enter Parliament

Political analyst Sheradil Baktygul commented to 24.kg news agency on the preliminary results of the elections of deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, the results show how parties work with voters at the local level, and not on social media. «The results of these elections should be a lesson for those parties that did not get into Parliament. The mistake was that none of the political organizations proposed a public idea around which people would unite, which would pull them together. They just scattered among the parties, among the lists, and the voter could not decide — the programs are similar. As for Respublika, it had to act in an alliance with authoritative southern politicians, then the chances of getting into the Parliament increase,» the expert said.

In support of new political organizations: they have shown very good results. If Reforma, Chon Kazat, Ata Meken and Bir Bol united, they would win 12 percent of the votes. It’s minimum.

Sheradil Baktygul

He noted that the request for public interest remains, and until it is satisfied, the opposition will lose.

According to preliminary data, four parties get into Parliament. Most of the election participants lost. Many political associations said they did not agree with the voting results. A rally of losing parties takes place in Bishkek today.
link: https://24.kg/english/167602/
views: 115
Print
Related
Government of Kyrgyzstan: Every violation fact will be checked
Elections 2020: Results must be summed up within 20 days
Rally in Bishkek declared indefinite: Number of participants increases
Adakhan Madumarov accuses government of organizing dirty elections
Russia and CSTO recognize legitimacy of parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan
Tursunbek Akun calls on losing parties to accept defeat with dignity
Five parties unite in attempt to create extra-parliamentary opposition
Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan hold rally in Bishkek
Elections 2020: Observers register violations during voting
Elections 2020: What preliminary composition of Parliament might look like
Popular
Elections 2020. Who do the parties striving for seats in Parliament stake on? Elections 2020. Who do the parties striving for seats in Parliament stake on?
Cabinet concerned: COVID-19 incidence exceeds number of pneumonia cases Cabinet concerned: COVID-19 incidence exceeds number of pneumonia cases
Schoolgirl hangs herself in Milyanfan village Schoolgirl hangs herself in Milyanfan village
Delegation of State Duma of Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan to observe elections Delegation of State Duma of Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan to observe elections
5 October, Monday
15:46
Four parties hold rally at Opera and Ballet Theater in Bishkek Four parties hold rally at Opera and Ballet Theater in...
15:27
Government of Kyrgyzstan: Every violation fact will be checked
15:16
Elections 2020: Results must be summed up within 20 days
15:02
Rally in Bishkek declared indefinite: Number of participants increases
14:51
Election results should be lesson for parties that did not enter Parliament