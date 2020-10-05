Election results should be lesson for parties that did not enter Parliament

Political analyst Sheradil Baktygul commented to 24.kg news agency on the preliminary results of the elections of deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, the results show how parties work with voters at the local level, and not on social media. «The results of these elections should be a lesson for those parties that did not get into Parliament. The mistake was that none of the political organizations proposed a public idea around which people would unite, which would pull them together. They just scattered among the parties, among the lists, and the voter could not decide — the programs are similar. As for Respublika, it had to act in an alliance with authoritative southern politicians, then the chances of getting into the Parliament increase,» the expert said.

In support of new political organizations: they have shown very good results. If Reforma, Chon Kazat, Ata Meken and Bir Bol united, they would win 12 percent of the votes. It’s minimum. Sheradil Baktygul

He noted that the request for public interest remains, and until it is satisfied, the opposition will lose.

According to preliminary data, four parties get into Parliament. Most of the election participants lost. Many political associations said they did not agree with the voting results. A rally of losing parties takes place in Bishkek today.