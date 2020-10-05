12:43
Bishkek schools not to open on October 6 due to increase in COVID-19 cases

Due to the growth in COVID-19 incidence, schools in Bishkek have not been allowed to open their doors for students of 2-6 grades tomorrow. The Chief Sanitary Doctor of Bishkek, Kuban Kundashev, told 24.kg news agency today.

«Due to the increase in incidence, we do not give the go-ahead so far. At least 22-25 new cases of coronavirus are registered in the city per day. It is possible to provide distance among students in classrooms in regions, and there are 40-45 children per class at Bishkek schools, so we decided to play it safe,» he said.

Kuban Kundashev did not respond when education in traditional form becomes possible, citing the warning from the Ministry of Health about the second wave of COVID-19 incidence.

The new school year started in the traditional form only for 1st grade students in Kyrgyzstan, all the rest learn remotely.
