Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 35 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 873,397 globally over the past three days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 35,079,152 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (7,420,971), Brazil (4,915,289), India (6,549,373), Russia (1,209,079), Peru (821,564), Colombia (855,052), Mexico (761,655), Spain (789,932) and Argentina (798,486).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 24,400,000. The figure grew by 678,914 people for three days.

At least 1,036,111 people died from the virus (growth by 14,348 people for three days), including 209,794 people — in the USA, 146,352— in Brazil, 101,782— in India, 42,440— in the UK, and 79,088— in Mexico.

At least 47,635 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 108,236 cases — in Kazakhstan, 58,612— in Uzbekistan, 9,935 — in Tajikistan.
