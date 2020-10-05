Sooronbai Jeenbekov thanks teachers of Kyrgyzstan for their conscientious work

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated Kyrgyzstanis on the World Teachers’ Day. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

«Our society always values ​​the work of teachers and treats you with respect. The teacher not only opens the world to students through knowledge, but also shows the way and accompanies them to the big road of life,» the congratulatory message says.

The role of the profession and authority of the teacher in society are growing nowadays.

The President is confident that the teaching staff of Kyrgyzstan is adequately overcoming all the difficulties and challenges of the current period.

«In the context of the coronavirus pandemic, you were able to make the necessary changes in the educational process in a short time, in order the students did not interrupt their education,» the president said.

«The state highly appreciates your conscientious work, we sincerely thank each of you. Social support for educators will remain a priority in state policy,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

The President wished the teachers good health, happiness and success in the noble work of educating the younger generation.