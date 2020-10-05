12:43
USD 79.49
EUR 93.11
RUB 1.02
English

Sooronbai Jeenbekov thanks teachers of Kyrgyzstan for their conscientious work

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated Kyrgyzstanis on the World Teachers’ Day. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

«Our society always values ​​the work of teachers and treats you with respect. The teacher not only opens the world to students through knowledge, but also shows the way and accompanies them to the big road of life,» the congratulatory message says.

The role of the profession and authority of the teacher in society are growing nowadays.

The President is confident that the teaching staff of Kyrgyzstan is adequately overcoming all the difficulties and challenges of the current period.

«In the context of the coronavirus pandemic, you were able to make the necessary changes in the educational process in a short time, in order the students did not interrupt their education,» the president said.

«The state highly appreciates your conscientious work, we sincerely thank each of you. Social support for educators will remain a priority in state policy,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

The President wished the teachers good health, happiness and success in the noble work of educating the younger generation.
link: https://24.kg/english/167554/
views: 91
Print
Related
President Jeenbekov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Teachers’ Day
Deputies promise to increase salaries of teachers by 40 percent
Russian Ministry of Education announces jobs for teachers to work in Kyrgyzstan
370 school teacher positions vacant in Kyrgyzstan
Center for Professional Development of teachers opened in Bishkek
Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates teachers on professional holiday
Some teachers in Kyrgyzstan may lose their jobs in autumn 2018
Teachers, directors to be fired for collection of money for graduate proms
Government explains why housing for teachers, doctors not built in Kyrgyzstan
Gulmira Kudaiberdieva: Teachers' salaries increased 4 times
Popular
Elections 2020. Who do the parties striving for seats in Parliament stake on? Elections 2020. Who do the parties striving for seats in Parliament stake on?
Cabinet concerned: COVID-19 incidence exceeds number of pneumonia cases Cabinet concerned: COVID-19 incidence exceeds number of pneumonia cases
Schoolgirl hangs herself in Milyanfan village Schoolgirl hangs herself in Milyanfan village
Delegation of State Duma of Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan to observe elections Delegation of State Duma of Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan to observe elections
5 October, Monday
12:37
Five parties unite in attempt to create extra-parliamentary opposition Five parties unite in attempt to create extra-parliamen...
12:29
Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan hold rally in Bishkek
12:14
Bishkek schools not to open on October 6 due to increase in COVID-19 cases
11:59
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 35 million people globally
11:46
Sooronbai Jeenbekov thanks teachers of Kyrgyzstan for their conscientious work