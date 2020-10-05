12:43
USD 79.49
EUR 93.11
RUB 1.02
English

Chief Sanitary Doctor of Bishkek gives no permission to return to schools yet

The Chief Sanitary Doctor of Bishkek has not yet given permission to return of students of 2-6 grades to schools from tomorrow. Vice Mayor of Bishkek, Victoria Mozgacheva, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the schools are ready. An approximate lessons schedule has been drawn up; disinfection of premises is carried out after the elections.

«In regions where the number of students is not so high, schools can open at their own discretion. The schools in Bishkek are 2-2.5 times overcrowded, so the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance Center must give an opinion on the algorithm determined by the Ministries of Health and Education. Moreover, there is an increase in the incidence now. Employees of the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance worked on weekend, were engaged in analytics and visited educational institutions,» Victoria Mozgacheva said.

Earlier it was reported that schools, the number of students in which does not exceed 200 people, will work in a regular mode according to the approved schedule, according to flexible (start of lessons and breaks at different time) — not more than 350 people, in shifts — up to 500 students. From 1,500 to 2,000 students and more attend schools in the capital.

The new academic year in the traditional mode has begun only for the first grade students, all the rest are leaning remotely in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/167550/
views: 130
Print
Related
Bishkek schools not to open on October 6 due to increase in COVID-19 cases
Parents have right to choose form of education for their child
Not all schools in Kyrgyzstan to be able to resume work in traditional format
Return to traditional education: Who will go to school from October 6
Students of 1-6 grades to return to traditional form of education from October 6
Employee of Education Center of Oktyabrsky district detained in Bishkek
Education Ministry plans to resume education in traditional mode from October
62 schools in Kyrgyzstan work in traditional mode
At least 2,106 schools connected to the Internet in Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov explains why children continue to learn from home
Popular
Elections 2020. Who do the parties striving for seats in Parliament stake on? Elections 2020. Who do the parties striving for seats in Parliament stake on?
Cabinet concerned: COVID-19 incidence exceeds number of pneumonia cases Cabinet concerned: COVID-19 incidence exceeds number of pneumonia cases
Schoolgirl hangs herself in Milyanfan village Schoolgirl hangs herself in Milyanfan village
Delegation of State Duma of Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan to observe elections Delegation of State Duma of Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan to observe elections
5 October, Monday
12:37
Five parties unite in attempt to create extra-parliamentary opposition Five parties unite in attempt to create extra-parliamen...
12:29
Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan hold rally in Bishkek
12:14
Bishkek schools not to open on October 6 due to increase in COVID-19 cases
11:59
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 35 million people globally
11:46
Sooronbai Jeenbekov thanks teachers of Kyrgyzstan for their conscientious work