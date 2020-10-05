Chief Sanitary Doctor of Bishkek gives no permission to return to schools yet

The Chief Sanitary Doctor of Bishkek has not yet given permission to return of students of 2-6 grades to schools from tomorrow. Vice Mayor of Bishkek, Victoria Mozgacheva, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the schools are ready. An approximate lessons schedule has been drawn up; disinfection of premises is carried out after the elections.

«In regions where the number of students is not so high, schools can open at their own discretion. The schools in Bishkek are 2-2.5 times overcrowded, so the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance Center must give an opinion on the algorithm determined by the Ministries of Health and Education. Moreover, there is an increase in the incidence now. Employees of the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance worked on weekend, were engaged in analytics and visited educational institutions,» Victoria Mozgacheva said.

Earlier it was reported that schools, the number of students in which does not exceed 200 people, will work in a regular mode according to the approved schedule, according to flexible (start of lessons and breaks at different time) — not more than 350 people, in shifts — up to 500 students. From 1,500 to 2,000 students and more attend schools in the capital.

The new academic year in the traditional mode has begun only for the first grade students, all the rest are leaning remotely in Kyrgyzstan.