Nine more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least nine new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, one health worker became infected in Bishkek, two — in Jalal-Abad region and six — in Batken region.

Three health workers have been discharged from hospitals during the day after recovery, and seven more — from home isolation.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,327 medical workers, 3,059 of them have recovered in the republic.