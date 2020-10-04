13:57
Medical workers working in red zones not to vote in elections in Kyrgyzstan

Medical workers working in «red zones» or at observation units will not vote in parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan. Minister of Health, Sabirzhan Abdykarimov, announced at a briefing.

According to him, the health of citizens is more important than the elections.

«It is desirable for them not to participate, as they were in contact with patients. The health of our people is more important than elections. If there were tear-off coupons on the form No. 2, then they would have participated,» Sabirzhan Abdykarimov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/167388/
