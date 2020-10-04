12:26
14 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 14 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Health, Sabirzhan Abdykarimov, announced today at a briefing.

According to him, two health workers became infected in Bishkek, 3 — in Osh region, two — in Jalal-Abad region and seven — in Batken region.

Three health workers have been discharged from hospitals during the day after recovery, and eight more — from home isolation.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,318 medical workers, 3,049 of them have recovered in the republic.
