09:23
USD 79.49
EUR 93.11
RUB 1.02
English

National Bank sells $ 58.8 mln in foreign exchange market in the last week

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has intervened three times in the last week to stabilize the situation in the foreign exchange market. As a result, it sold $ 58.8 million.

The largest intervention of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic was conducted on September 29. Then $ 27,650 million have been sold.

In total, to support som, the National Bank has unloaded $ 65.4 million on the market in September.

Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar slightly dropped only after the last intervention. It depreciated by 30 tyiyns. But the currency won back its position in the last two days. Today the dollar is bought for 79.4-79.5 soms, and sold for 79.7-79.8 soms. The official exchange rate is 79,4881 soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/167350/
views: 86
Print
Related
Drop in GDP to reach 3-3.5 percent in Kyrgyzstan at year-end
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 5 percent
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar still high in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan continues to sell dollars to support som
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar approaches 80 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar continues to grow in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan unloads $ 11 million on market to support som
U.S dollar appreciates by 30 tyiyns for a week in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops after intervention
National Bank: Disputes between lender and borrower resolved through talks
Popular
Jeenbekov meets with President, Chairman of National Assembly of Hungary Jeenbekov meets with President, Chairman of National Assembly of Hungary
Cabinet concerned: COVID-19 incidence exceeds number of pneumonia cases Cabinet concerned: COVID-19 incidence exceeds number of pneumonia cases
Elections 2020. Who do the parties striving for seats in Parliament stake on? Elections 2020. Who do the parties striving for seats in Parliament stake on?
Schoolgirl hangs herself in Milyanfan village Schoolgirl hangs herself in Milyanfan village
4 October, Sunday
09:07
Preliminary results of parliamentary elections to be announced by 22.00 Preliminary results of parliamentary elections to be an...
08:56
CEC of Kyrgyzstan: All polling stations provided with PPE
08:50
National Bank sells $ 58.8 mln in foreign exchange market in the last week
08:00
Parliamentary elections 2020 begin in Kyrgyzstan
2 October, Friday
21:37
Elections 2020. Who do the parties striving for seats in Parliament stake on?
18:22
Delegation of State Duma of Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan to observe elections
18:16
3.5 million medical masks delivered to polling stations in Kyrgyzstan
17:50
Stele in memory of COVID-19 victims to appear in Adinai park
17:38
President presents Adinai Myrzabekova's parents with Erdik medal