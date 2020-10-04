National Bank sells $ 58.8 mln in foreign exchange market in the last week

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has intervened three times in the last week to stabilize the situation in the foreign exchange market. As a result, it sold $ 58.8 million.

The largest intervention of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic was conducted on September 29. Then $ 27,650 million have been sold.

In total, to support som, the National Bank has unloaded $ 65.4 million on the market in September.

Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar slightly dropped only after the last intervention. It depreciated by 30 tyiyns. But the currency won back its position in the last two days. Today the dollar is bought for 79.4-79.5 soms, and sold for 79.7-79.8 soms. The official exchange rate is 79,4881 soms.