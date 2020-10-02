Elections 2020. Who do the parties striving for seats in Parliament stake on?

The data department of 24.kg news agency has complied and analyzed a database of all 16 parties taking part in the elections. We found out how each of them differs from their rivals. For comparison, we took the entire lists of candidates and the top 20s, because the candidates from the top of the list have more chances to get into Parliament.

Disclaimer: We took interesting facts from the data that will help you get to know candidates for the deputy seats better. But remember that the choice must be made based on the party’s program and what it is ready to offer for the development of the country.

You can find all the details and features of the parties participating in the elections at the link.

Data Editors: Aizada Toma, Anastasia Valeeva.

Illustrations and layout: by Nadezhda Khabichevskaya

The material was created by fellows of data journalism program of Media-K project Internews in Kyrgyzstan, implemented with the support of USAID in the Kyrgyz Republic in partnership with the World Bank, DFID and IDEM. The program’s mentor is Anastasia Valeeva. The opinions and conclusions in the material do not necessarily reflect the views of Internews and its partners.