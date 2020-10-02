Not all schools in Kyrgyzstan to be able to resume work in traditional format

Not all schools in Kyrgyzstan will be able to resume educational process in the traditional form. The Deputy Minister of Health, Nurbolot Usenbaev, announced at a briefing.

He recalled that the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education have developed an algorithm for resumption of education of students of 2-6 grades in traditional form.

«It is important to note that only those schools that are ready to meet sanitary requirements will be able to work,» the official said.

Nurbolot Usenbaev noted that the reason for resumption of traditional education process was the absence of an outbreak of coronavirus among first-graders since the beginning of the school year.

Recall, the Republican Emergency Response Center decided to resume traditional form of teaching for students of 1-6 grades at educational institutions from October 6, 2020.