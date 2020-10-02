14:51
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 34.2 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 237,484 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 34,205,755 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (7,277,759), Brazil (4,847,092), India (6,312,584), Russia (1,179,634), Peru (814,829), Colombia (835,339), Mexico (748,315), Spain (778,607) and Argentina (765,002).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 23,700,000. The figure grew by 141,511 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,021,763 people died from the virus (growth by 7,605 people for 24 hours), including 207,789 people — in the USA, 144,680— in Brazil, 98,678— in India, 42,292— in the UK, and 78,078— in Mexico.

At least 47,056 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 108,044 cases — in Kazakhstan, 57,290— in Uzbekistan, 9,811 — in Tajikistan.
