Lights film by Kyrgyz director Daniyar Abirov to be screened in Amsterdam

A short film by a Kyrgyz film director, Daniyar Abirov, Lights will be screened in Amsterdam. Website of Kyrgyzfilm reports.

From October 7 to November 8, the Cinekid Children’s Film Festival will be held online in the Netherlands. The short fiction film Lights will represent Kyrgyzstan. Baktybek Orozbekov, Elkhan Orozbekov and Nurali Zhanyshev played the main parts in the film.

«New Year’s Eve is an abundance of snow and sounds of exploding fireworks. But sometimes you don’t want to go out — when there is neither one nor the other,» description of the film says.

The first screening of the short film took place at the VII Forum Umut in Bishkek in November last year.