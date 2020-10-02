28 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 28 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health, Nurbolot Usenbaev, announced at a briefing.

According to him, eight health workers became infected in Bishkek, four — in Osh, five — in Osh region, two — in Jalal-Abad region and nine — in Batken region.

Two health workers have been discharged from hospitals during the day after recovery, and six more — from home isolation.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,294 medical workers, 3,029 of them have recovered in the republic.