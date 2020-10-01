16:03
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 33.9 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 325,669 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 33,968,271 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (7,233,043), Brazil (4,810,935), India (6,312,584), Russia (1,170,799), Peru (811,768), Colombia (829,679), Mexico (743,216), Spain (769,188) and Argentina (751,001).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 23,600,000. The figure grew by 247,331 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,014,158 people died from the virus (growth by 6,319 people for 24 hours), including 206,928 people — in the USA, 143,952— in Brazil, 98,678— in India, 42,233— in the UK, and 77,646— in Mexico.

At least 46,841 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 107,979 cases — in Kazakhstan, 56,717— in Uzbekistan, 9,769 — in Tajikistan.
