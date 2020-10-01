150 Kyrgyz students to be able to study at universities in Hungary for free

At least 150 students from Kyrgyzstan will be able to study at universities of Hungary for free. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

Within the framework of the official visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan to Hungary, the Minister of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic Kanybek Isakov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Péter Szijjártó signed a bilateral agreement in the field of education. In accordance with the agreement, 150 students from Kyrgyzstan will be able to study in universities of Hungary on budget-funded basis.

Conditions provided by the Hungarian side:

Free study under undergraduate and graduate programs (agriculture, social sciences, information technology, economic, technical and natural sciences, sports and public policy) and doctoral studies (all areas).

Monthly scholarship for the entire period of study: 40,460 forints (120 euros) for undergraduate and graduate students, 140,000 forints (415 euros) — for doctoral students;

Place in a hostel or an amount up to 40,000 forints (120 euros) as payment for rented housing;

Medical insurance.

«Such areas as international relations, political science, international business, IT, journalism, management and economics are in demand among Kyrgyzstanis,» the message says.

Kanybek Isakov also met with students from Kyrgyzstan studying at universities in Hungary.