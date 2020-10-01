16:03
USD 79.60
EUR 93.20
RUB 1.01
English

150 Kyrgyz students to be able to study at universities in Hungary for free

At least 150 students from Kyrgyzstan will be able to study at universities of Hungary for free. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

Within the framework of the official visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan to Hungary, the Minister of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic Kanybek Isakov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Péter Szijjártó signed a bilateral agreement in the field of education. In accordance with the agreement, 150 students from Kyrgyzstan will be able to study in universities of Hungary on budget-funded basis.

Conditions provided by the Hungarian side:

  • Free study under undergraduate and graduate programs (agriculture, social sciences, information technology, economic, technical and natural sciences, sports and public policy) and doctoral studies (all areas).
  • Monthly scholarship for the entire period of study: 40,460 forints (120 euros) for undergraduate and graduate students, 140,000 forints (415 euros) — for doctoral students;
  • Place in a hostel or an amount up to 40,000 forints (120 euros) as payment for rented housing;
  • Medical insurance.

«Such areas as international relations, political science, international business, IT, journalism, management and economics are in demand among Kyrgyzstanis,» the message says.

Kanybek Isakov also met with students from Kyrgyzstan studying at universities in Hungary.
link: https://24.kg/english/167090/
views: 89
Print
Related
Agreement on opening direct Bishkek – Budapest flights reached
Jeenbekov meets with President, Chairman of National Assembly of Hungary
Hungary to allocate $ 50 million loan to Kyrgyz-Hungarian Development Fund
Park named after writer Chingiz Aitmatov appears in Budapest
Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban
Hungarian company to launch production of transformers, pumps in Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov pays official visit to Hungary
Hungarian low-cost Wizz Air airline offered to open direct flight to Kyrgyzstan
Two-thirds of Kyrgyzstanis dissatisfied with government’s work during COVID-19
Additional competition for vacant places starts at universities of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
American Andrew Wheeler: Nothing beats Naryn’s bozo American Andrew Wheeler: Nothing beats Naryn’s bozo
Jeenbekov meets with President, Chairman of National Assembly of Hungary Jeenbekov meets with President, Chairman of National Assembly of Hungary
Hungary to allocate $ 50 million loan to Kyrgyz-Hungarian Development Fund Hungary to allocate $ 50 million loan to Kyrgyz-Hungarian Development Fund
Secret room with prostitutes from Kyrgyzstan found in hotel in Turkey Secret room with prostitutes from Kyrgyzstan found in hotel in Turkey
1 October, Thursday
15:39
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 33.9 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 33.9 millio...
15:25
150 Kyrgyz students to be able to study at universities in Hungary for free
14:47
Return to traditional education: Who will go to school from October 6
14:31
Tenants owe more than 265 million soms to Bishkek
13:49
Minibus rams into group of people in Kyzyl-Kiya