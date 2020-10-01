14:32
USD 79.60
EUR 93.20
RUB 1.01
English

Young or aksakal, director or unemployed? What do you know about candidates?

Elections to the Parliament will be held in Kyrgyzstan on October 4. The Central Election Commission allowed 16 parties to participate in them. 24.kg news agency has compiled a database of all candidates for deputies and analyzed it.

Now we know exactly who is the average candidate for Parliament. You can check how your expectations match the reality by taking the test here.

Data Editors: Aizada Toma, Anastasia Valeeva.

Animation and layout: by Nadezhda Khabichevskaya

The material was created by fellows of data journalism program of Media-K project Internews in Kyrgyzstan, implemented with the support of USAID in the Kyrgyz Republic in partnership with the World Bank, DFID and IDEM. The program’s mentor is Anastasia Valeeva. The opinions and conclusions in the material do not necessarily reflect the views of Internews and its partners.
link: https://24.kg/english/167064/
views: 87
Print
Related
Elections 2020: CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 55 more international observers
Prosecutor General's Office registers 83 materials on bribery of voters
Elections 2020 in Kyrgyzstan: What country's voters complain about
Elections 2020: CEC spending increase by 1.8 million soms
Eight candidates withdraw from list of Kyrgyzstan party
Bishkek and Osh determine boundaries of election precincts
CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 219 international observers
Elections 2020: CEC of Kyrgyzstan sends ballots to regions
Elections 2020: CEC accredits 59 international observers
Elections 2020: At least 40 cases on bribery of voters initiated in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
American Andrew Wheeler: Nothing beats Naryn’s bozo American Andrew Wheeler: Nothing beats Naryn’s bozo
Jeenbekov meets with President, Chairman of National Assembly of Hungary Jeenbekov meets with President, Chairman of National Assembly of Hungary
Hungary to allocate $ 50 million loan to Kyrgyz-Hungarian Development Fund Hungary to allocate $ 50 million loan to Kyrgyz-Hungarian Development Fund
Secret room with prostitutes from Kyrgyzstan found in hotel in Turkey Secret room with prostitutes from Kyrgyzstan found in hotel in Turkey
1 October, Thursday
13:49
Minibus rams into group of people in Kyzyl-Kiya Minibus rams into group of people in Kyzyl-Kiya
13:30
Young or aksakal, director or unemployed? What do you know about candidates?
12:32
11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
12:24
104 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
12:15
One person dies of coronavirus for the last 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan