Young or aksakal, director or unemployed? What do you know about candidates?

Elections to the Parliament will be held in Kyrgyzstan on October 4. The Central Election Commission allowed 16 parties to participate in them. 24.kg news agency has compiled a database of all candidates for deputies and analyzed it.

Now we know exactly who is the average candidate for Parliament. You can check how your expectations match the reality by taking the test here.

Data Editors: Aizada Toma, Anastasia Valeeva.

Animation and layout: by Nadezhda Khabichevskaya

The material was created by fellows of data journalism program of Media-K project Internews in Kyrgyzstan, implemented with the support of USAID in the Kyrgyz Republic in partnership with the World Bank, DFID and IDEM. The program’s mentor is Anastasia Valeeva. The opinions and conclusions in the material do not necessarily reflect the views of Internews and its partners.