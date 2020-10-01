Students of 1-6 grades to return to traditional form of education from October 6

Students of 1-6 grades of general educational institutions of Kyrgyzstan will return to the traditional form of education from October 6, 2020. The decision was made at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

In conditions of education in the traditional form, an algorithm of actions for compliance with sanitary and hygienic standards has been developed. According to it, the health of students and teachers will be monitored by the medical staff, teachers must measure the temperature and everyone must follow the mask requirement. During the learning process, students will sit according to the principles of social distancing. They will be provided with adequate means for frequent hand washing.

«It is necessary to organize filling out of a questionnaire about the health status and signs of illness in the family members of employees,» the republican center noted.

The schools must be disinfected. The center also ordered to fix operation of the ventilation system of educational institutions and airing in classrooms during breaks.

At the same time, schools are not allowed to hold any events; parents and representatives of other organizations are not allowed to enter school buildings.

Awareness-raising work will be conducted among students, parents and staff on personal hygiene and the use of personal protective equipment.

Schools, the number of students in which does not exceed 200 people, will operate normally according to the approved schedule. Schools with not more than 350 students will work according to flexible schedule (beginning of classes and breaks at different times), in shifts — schools with up to 500 students.

The new school year began in the traditional mode only for 1st grade students, all the rest learn remotely in Kyrgyzstan.