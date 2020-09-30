15:45
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 33.6 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 288,987 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 33,642,602 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (7,191,061), Brazil (4,777,522), India (6,225,763), Russia (1,162,428), Peru (808,714), Colombia (824,042), Mexico (738,266), Spain (748,266) and Argentina (736,609).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 23,300,000. The figure grew by 238,856 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,007,839 people died from the virus (growth by 6,193 people for 24 hours), including 205,998 people — in the USA, 142,921— in Brazil, 97,497— in India, 42,162— in the UK, and 77,163— in Mexico.

At least 46,669 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 107,908 cases — in Kazakhstan, 56,519— in Uzbekistan, 9,726 — in Tajikistan.
