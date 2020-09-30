14:13
USD 79.60
EUR 92.99
RUB 1.00
English

UN Secretary-General: There is no end in sight to the spread of the virus

«Still there is no end in sight to the spread of the virus, the loss of jobs, the disruption of education, the upheaval to our lives,» the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a special statement.

Related news
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 33 million people globally
According to him, 1 million deaths from coronavirus is a mind-numbing figure.

The head of the UN urged to remember that this is not just a figure — the lives of specific people are behind it: someone’s fathers and mothers, wives and husbands, brothers and sisters, friends and colleagues.

António Guterres is convinced that the world can cope with the virus, if it learns from past mistakes. He called on both governments and ordinary people to take responsibility for saving lives: cooperate, listen to scientists, not to spread misinformation, keep physical distance, wear masks and wash hands.
link: https://24.kg/english/166920/
views: 103
Print
Related
12 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
147 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,669 in total
118 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Health Ministry collects data of medical students to combat COVID-19
Doctor in coma for 6 months due to COVID-19 to get assistance
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 33 million people globally
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
167 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,522 in total
142 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Three government miscalculations that led to summer COVID-19 outbreak
Popular
Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer
158 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,090 in total 158 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,090 in total
An-26 military plane crashes near Kharkiv, cadets killed An-26 military plane crashes near Kharkiv, cadets killed
USA may limit student visa period for Kyrgyzstanis to two years USA may limit student visa period for Kyrgyzstanis to two years
30 September, Wednesday
13:46
Abdylda Israilov: There will be no rolling blackouts this winter Abdylda Israilov: There will be no rolling blackouts th...
13:06
UN Secretary-General: There is no end in sight to the spread of the virus
12:01
Man arrested for storage of 2 kg of drugs in Kadamdzhai
11:55
Elections 2020 in Kyrgyzstan: What country's voters complain about
11:50
12 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan