UN Secretary-General: There is no end in sight to the spread of the virus

«Still there is no end in sight to the spread of the virus, the loss of jobs, the disruption of education, the upheaval to our lives,» the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a special statement.

According to him, 1 million deaths from coronavirus is a mind-numbing figure.

The head of the UN urged to remember that this is not just a figure — the lives of specific people are behind it: someone’s fathers and mothers, wives and husbands, brothers and sisters, friends and colleagues.

António Guterres is convinced that the world can cope with the virus, if it learns from past mistakes. He called on both governments and ordinary people to take responsibility for saving lives: cooperate, listen to scientists, not to spread misinformation, keep physical distance, wear masks and wash hands.