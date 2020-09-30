Man arrested for storage of 2 kg of drugs in Kadamdzhai

A man was arrested in Kadamdzhai for storage of 2 kilograms of drugs. The State Drug Control Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Field investigators seized 2 kilograms of hashish from the 41-year-old man. The fact was registered and pre-trial proceedings began under Article 268 «Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues without the purpose of sale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«A dark brown substance with a specific odor was found and seized from the man during a body search. According to the forensic chemical examination, this is hashish of Afghan origin,» the state service informed.