12 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 12 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, three health workers became infected in Bishkek, three — in Osh, and six — in Jalal-Abad region.

Six health workers have been discharged from hospitals during the day after recovery, and ten more — from home isolation.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,255 medical workers, 3,008 of them have recovered in the republic.