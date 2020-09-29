Doctor in coma for 6 months due to COVID-19 to get assistance

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov instructed to urgently provide the necessary assistance to Mukaram Uraimova, Deputy Chief Doctor of Baryn medical center in Nookat district, who has been in a coma for six months. Press service of the Government Office reported.

The Ministry of Health has to find out the circumstances of the incident and study the possibility of delivering the doctor by air ambulance for further treatment in one of the specialized medical institutions in Bishkek.

Kubatbek Boronov also noted that the doctor should be paid appropriate compensation payments.

During the first outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, Mukaram Uraimova was one of the first to go to work in observation unit, where she contracted coronavirus infection. It was subsequently found out that her lungs were 80 percent affected. Her condition is currently assessed as serious; she is put on mechanical ventilation.