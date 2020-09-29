15:26
USD 79.50
EUR 92.55
RUB 1.01
English

Doctor in coma for 6 months due to COVID-19 to get assistance

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov instructed to urgently provide the necessary assistance to Mukaram Uraimova, Deputy Chief Doctor of Baryn medical center in Nookat district, who has been in a coma for six months. Press service of the Government Office reported.

The Ministry of Health has to find out the circumstances of the incident and study the possibility of delivering the doctor by air ambulance for further treatment in one of the specialized medical institutions in Bishkek.

Kubatbek Boronov also noted that the doctor should be paid appropriate compensation payments.

During the first outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, Mukaram Uraimova was one of the first to go to work in observation unit, where she contracted coronavirus infection. It was subsequently found out that her lungs were 80 percent affected. Her condition is currently assessed as serious; she is put on mechanical ventilation.
link: https://24.kg/english/166801/
views: 108
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 33 million people globally
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
167 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,522 in total
142 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Three government miscalculations that led to summer COVID-19 outbreak
China's COVID-19 vaccine could come in the market at the end of 2020
About 2,356 beds prepared for treatment of children in Kyrgyzstan
Health Ministry: There is enough protective equipment for doctors
Reason for growth in COVID-19 cases - non-observance of rules
144 medical workers infected with coronavirus receive compensation in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
UN Chief: COVID-19 pandemic is out of control UN Chief: COVID-19 pandemic is out of control
Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer
158 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,090 in total 158 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,090 in total
An-26 military plane crashes near Kharkiv, cadets killed An-26 military plane crashes near Kharkiv, cadets killed
29 September, Tuesday
15:24
Kubatbek Boronov reprimands Minister of Health Sabirzhan Abdikarimov Kubatbek Boronov reprimands Minister of Health Sabirzha...
15:08
Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban
15:00
Hungarian company to launch production of transformers, pumps in Kyrgyzstan
14:15
Drug production suspect arrested in Bishkek
14:03
Doctor in coma for 6 months due to COVID-19 to get assistance