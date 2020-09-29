10:52
USD 79.50
EUR 92.55
RUB 1.01
English

China's COVID-19 vaccine could come in the market at the end of 2020

China’s COVID-19 vaccine could be on sale by the end of the year. RIA Novosti reports with reference to the Propaganda Department of the State Committee on Health of the People’s Republic of China.

«Research and development of vaccines in China is generally progressing, four vaccines have already been approved for the third phase of clinical trials abroad, which is 44 percent of the total number of all third phase clinical trials conducted in the world,» the agency said.

A number of vaccines have received approval for the first and second phases of clinical trials, some of them have already completed the second phase of clinical trials, and work on research and development of other vaccines is also progressing well.

«If all goes well, the Chinese inactivated vaccine could come in the market later this year,» the Committee said.

China is currently conducting clinical trials of 11 vaccines against coronavirus infection, with four of them already in the third phase of testing.
link: https://24.kg/english/166739/
views: 118
Print
Related
Three government miscalculations that led to summer COVID-19 outbreak
Checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be temporarily closed
About 2,356 beds prepared for treatment of children in Kyrgyzstan
Health Ministry: There is enough protective equipment for doctors
Reason for growth in COVID-19 cases - non-observance of rules
At least 1,254 COVID-19 cases registered in children under 14 in Kyrgyzstan
Heads of 8 medical facilities fired during coronavirus outbreak in Kyrgyzstan
Restrictions introduced in Batken: Coronavirus situation is alarming
About 1,498 beds prepared to treat COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
At least 13 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
UN Chief: COVID-19 pandemic is out of control UN Chief: COVID-19 pandemic is out of control
Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer
158 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,090 in total 158 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,090 in total
An-26 military plane crashes near Kharkiv, cadets killed An-26 military plane crashes near Kharkiv, cadets killed
29 September, Tuesday
10:14
Drunk border guard hits people in Shamaldy-Sai Drunk border guard hits people in Shamaldy-Sai
10:07
Sooronbai Jeenbekov pays official visit to Hungary
10:00
Three government miscalculations that led to summer COVID-19 outbreak
09:45
China's COVID-19 vaccine could come in the market at the end of 2020
09:18
Judge detained in Krasnoyarsk for taking bribe from Kyrgyzstani
28 September, Monday
21:38
Jeenbekov: Sovereignty of Kyrgyzstan is encroached on in run-up to elections
21:24
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Russia increases
21:17
Vladimir Putin about respect for sovereignty of Kyrgyzstan, partnership
21:07
Construction of gold recovery plant starts at Terek-Sai deposit