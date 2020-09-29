China's COVID-19 vaccine could come in the market at the end of 2020

China’s COVID-19 vaccine could be on sale by the end of the year. RIA Novosti reports with reference to the Propaganda Department of the State Committee on Health of the People’s Republic of China.

«Research and development of vaccines in China is generally progressing, four vaccines have already been approved for the third phase of clinical trials abroad, which is 44 percent of the total number of all third phase clinical trials conducted in the world,» the agency said.

A number of vaccines have received approval for the first and second phases of clinical trials, some of them have already completed the second phase of clinical trials, and work on research and development of other vaccines is also progressing well.

«If all goes well, the Chinese inactivated vaccine could come in the market later this year,» the Committee said.

China is currently conducting clinical trials of 11 vaccines against coronavirus infection, with four of them already in the third phase of testing.