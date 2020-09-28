At least 1,254 COVID-19 cases registered in children under 14 in Kyrgyzstan

As of September 1, at least 1,254 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in children in Kyrgyzstan. Nurgul Ibraeva, Acting Head of the Department for Organization of Medical Care and Drug Policy, told today at a briefing.

According to her, 123 cases were confirmed in children under 12 months old, in 1-6 years old — 434 and 697 cases — in children from 6 to 14 years old.

«As for pneumonia, 1,568 cases were registered in children last year, and this year — 50 percent less,» Nurgul Ibraeva said.