Heads of 8 medical facilities fired during coronavirus outbreak in Kyrgyzstan

Eight heads of medical institutions were fired during development of the coronavirus epidemic in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health, Nurbolot Usenbaev, announced at a briefing today.

Eight more executives were severely reprimanded, he said. They were punished for shortcomings in work and poor organization of work in medical institutions.

«There are comments, shortcomings are revealed, and administrative measures have to be taken. Personnel reshuffles have become an inevitable process during the epidemic,» Nurbolot Usenbaev stressed.