16:38
USD 79.50
EUR 92.65
RUB 1.03
English

Heads of 8 medical facilities fired during coronavirus outbreak in Kyrgyzstan

Eight heads of medical institutions were fired during development of the coronavirus epidemic in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health, Nurbolot Usenbaev, announced at a briefing today.

Eight more executives were severely reprimanded, he said. They were punished for shortcomings in work and poor organization of work in medical institutions.

«There are comments, shortcomings are revealed, and administrative measures have to be taken. Personnel reshuffles have become an inevitable process during the epidemic,» Nurbolot Usenbaev stressed.
link: https://24.kg/english/166662/
views: 121
Print
Related
About 2,356 beds prepared for treatment of children in Kyrgyzstan
Health Ministry: There is enough protective equipment for doctors
Reason for growth in COVID-19 cases - non-observance of rules
At least 1,254 COVID-19 cases registered in children under 14 in Kyrgyzstan
Restrictions introduced in Batken: Coronavirus situation is alarming
About 1,498 beds prepared to treat COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
At least 13 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kyrgyzstan
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Nurbolot Usenbaev: Epidemiological situation remains tense
First death from COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan in the last 20 days
Popular
UN Chief: COVID-19 pandemic is out of control UN Chief: COVID-19 pandemic is out of control
Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer
158 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,090 in total 158 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,090 in total
An-26 military plane crashes near Kharkiv, cadets killed An-26 military plane crashes near Kharkiv, cadets killed
28 September, Monday
16:23
Checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be temporarily closed Checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be temporarily...
16:13
About 2,356 beds prepared for treatment of children in Kyrgyzstan
16:03
Health Ministry: There is enough protective equipment for doctors
15:51
Reason for growth in COVID-19 cases - non-observance of rules
15:40
144 medical workers infected with coronavirus receive compensation in Kyrgyzstan