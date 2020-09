As of today, 13 patients with coronavirus are in critical condition in intensive care units of Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Health, Nurbolot Usenbaev, announced at a briefing.

According to him, nine out of 700 patients, who are being treated in hospitals, are in satisfactory condition. There are 559 people in moderately severe state and 119 — in grave condition.

First death from COVID-19 was registered in Kyrgyzstan in the last 20 days.