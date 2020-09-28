Sooronbai Jeenbekov leaves for Russia to hold talks with Vladimir Putin

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov left for the Russian Federation with a working visit today.

According to the press service of the head of state, during the visit, Sooronbai Jeenbekov will hold bilateral talks with the Russian President Vladimir Putin, and will discuss the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation.

The meeting of the Heads of State will take place in Sochi city.

The delegation of the Kyrgyz Republic includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs Chingiz Aidarbekov, the Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Daniyar Sydykov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Russian Federation Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov.

At the end of his working visit to the Russian Federation, the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov will leave for Hungary with an official visit.