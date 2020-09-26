Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least seven new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, two health workers became infected in Bishkek, one — in Osh city, one — in Osh region and three — in Batken region.

Two health workers have been discharged from hospitals during the day after recovery, and 17 more — from home isolation.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,234 medical workers, 2,937 of them have recovered in the republic.