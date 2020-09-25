Lawyers of Uzbek journalist appeal to Prosecutor General's Office of Kyrgyzstan

Lawyers of the opposition journalist from Uzbekistan, Bobomurod Abdullaev, sent a statement to the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan regarding an open letter from their client, in which he accuses officers of the State Committee for National Security of torture. One of the lawyers representing the interests of Abdullaev, Timur Karabaev, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the statement was sent to the Military Prosecutor’s Office of the Bishkek garrison. There is no response yet.

Bobomurod Abdullaev requested a refugee status. The State Service for Migration did not accept it. He came to Kyrgyzstan at the invitation of the American University of Central Asia (AUCA) for training. Bobomurod Abdullaev was detained at the request of the Uzbek authorities. By a court decision, he was taken into custody for two months and was kept in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security. On August 22, the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic handed the journalist over to the authorities of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and later he was released on his own recognizance to behave.