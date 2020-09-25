15:42
Large hypermarkets fined for violations of sanitary rules in Bishkek

Globus and Frunze hypermarkets were fined for violations of sanitary rules in Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall of the capital reported.

Inspectors revealed a number of violations: filters were not organized, there were no disinfection mats, temperature of visitors was not measured, and their hands were not treated with antiseptic. Moreover, most of the buyers were without masks, and some cashiers also neglected this requirement.

The sanitary doctors of the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance drew up administrative protocols against the management of Globus and Frunze hypermarkets with imposing fine of the second category.
