13 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 13 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, four health workers became infected in Bishkek, one — in Osh city, two — in Osh region, two — in Jalal-Abad region and four — in Batken region.

Five health workers have been discharged from hospitals during the day after recovery, and 17 more — from home isolation.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,227 medical workers, 2,918 of them have recovered in the republic.