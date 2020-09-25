Balbak Tulobaev: Second wave of coronavirus is inevitable, wear masks

The second wave of coronavirus is inevitable, as it is evidenced by the experience of other countries of the world. The Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government of Kyrgyzstan in Issyk-Kul region, Balbak Tulobaev, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he analyzed the situation in the world and came to the conclusion that an outbreak of COVID-19 will begin in Kyrgyzstan again.

«Coronavirus is a disease of large cities with a large number of people. I think that the second wave will surely happen in Bishkek. I am very much afraid of what will happen in Karakol city, because winter tourism will begin, people will come here, and on the way, naturally, they will stop at other settlements. Balykchi, Cholpon-Ata, Karakol are under threat. It is important to wear masks, they are important like the social distance,» Balbak Tulobaev said.

The official also urged everyone to refrain from holding public events until the official start of vaccination against coronavirus.