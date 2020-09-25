12:40
USD 79.35
EUR 92.49
RUB 1.03
English

Health workers dismissed for drawing attention to dangerous working conditions

Health workers in Kyrgyzstan have been unfairly dismissed, or humiliated for drawing attention to dangerous working conditions, they do not receive fair wages, and they have been forced to work excessive hours during the pandemic in conditions that endanger their health. The International Human Rights Organization Amnesty International stated in its report «Beyond the Call of Duty: The Rights of Health Workers in Kyrgyzstan.»

As human rights activists note, these measures cannot be justified even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

«At this difficult time, health workers in Kyrgyzstan have played an extraordinary role in the response to the pandemic. They have put their health and well-being at risk, often in very difficult circumstances and with very little support, to ensure that people are able to access the best possible treatment available. The government of Kyrgyzstan must ensure that their rights are respected, protected and fulfilled,» Amnesty International stresses.

As the authors of the report note, the COVID-19 epidemic has overwhelmed the health service in Kyrgyzstan which has been chronically underfunded for years. Hospitals and clinics, particularly in the regions, are often in a bad state of repair and basic equipment is often not available or not working.

Furthermore, due to low salaries there has been a brain drain of doctors to neighboring countries.
link: https://24.kg/english/166396/
views: 101
Print
Related
Balbak Tulobaev: Second wave of coronavirus is inevitable, wear masks
Volunteers figures on health workers' deaths in Kyrgyzstan exceed official ones
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 31.7 million people globally
Six more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
127 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 45,757 in total
101 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Health Ministry receives recommendations for 2nd wave of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
PM of Kyrgyzstan notes growth in COVID-19 incidence
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 31.5 million people globally
Five more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
COVID-19: Who and how can enter Kyrgyzstan or leave the country COVID-19: Who and how can enter Kyrgyzstan or leave the country
Regular flights from Kyrgyzstan resumed Regular flights from Kyrgyzstan resumed
Russia lifts restrictions on entry of Kyrgyzstanis into country Russia lifts restrictions on entry of Kyrgyzstanis into country
Prime Minister instructs to tighten control over observance of mask requirement Prime Minister instructs to tighten control over observance of mask requirement
25 September, Friday
12:27
Balbak Tulobaev: Second wave of coronavirus is inevitable, wear masks Balbak Tulobaev: Second wave of coronavirus is inevitab...
12:21
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar approaches 80 soms in Kyrgyzstan
12:08
Volunteers figures on health workers' deaths in Kyrgyzstan exceed official ones
11:55
Health workers dismissed for drawing attention to dangerous working conditions
11:25
Elections 2020: CEC of Kyrgyzstan sends ballots to regions
24 September, Thursday
19:05
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Turkey discuss joint plans for future
19:02
Extradition of son of Government’s Representative in Batken region requested
18:34
Elections 2020: At least 40 cases on bribery of voters initiated in Kyrgyzstan
18:26
Some 45 candidates leave party lists in Kyrgyzstan, 17 of them - women