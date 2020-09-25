Health workers dismissed for drawing attention to dangerous working conditions

Health workers in Kyrgyzstan have been unfairly dismissed, or humiliated for drawing attention to dangerous working conditions, they do not receive fair wages, and they have been forced to work excessive hours during the pandemic in conditions that endanger their health. The International Human Rights Organization Amnesty International stated in its report «Beyond the Call of Duty: The Rights of Health Workers in Kyrgyzstan.»

As human rights activists note, these measures cannot be justified even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

«At this difficult time, health workers in Kyrgyzstan have played an extraordinary role in the response to the pandemic. They have put their health and well-being at risk, often in very difficult circumstances and with very little support, to ensure that people are able to access the best possible treatment available. The government of Kyrgyzstan must ensure that their rights are respected, protected and fulfilled,» Amnesty International stresses.

As the authors of the report note, the COVID-19 epidemic has overwhelmed the health service in Kyrgyzstan which has been chronically underfunded for years. Hospitals and clinics, particularly in the regions, are often in a bad state of repair and basic equipment is often not available or not working.

Furthermore, due to low salaries there has been a brain drain of doctors to neighboring countries.