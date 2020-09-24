18:26
Sooronbai Jeenbekov discusses corruption fight with SCNS Chief

President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, held an online meeting with Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, Orozbek Opumbayev. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Orozbek Opumbayev told about the measures taken to ensure security during the preparation and holding of elections of deputies of the Parliament, within the framework of which a plan of joint activities of the State Committee for National Security, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Prosecutor General’s Office was prepared.

The national security bodies are working to prevent destabilization of the socio-political situation during the election process and to ensure anti-terrorist protection of the country’s strategic facilities. Service discipline among employees has been tightened, shortcomings in the organization of the anti-corruption process in government bodies are being eliminated.

At the same time, as Orozbek Opumbayev noted, great attention is paid to projects in the field of digital transformation. The SCNS Cyber ​​Security Coordination Center was established.

The President noted the importance of ensuring public safety when organizing the election process, strengthening control over border areas in order to prevent members of extremist and terrorist organizations from entering the country.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov urged to step up the work of the territorial divisions of the State Committee for National Security for revealing corruption schemes.

The head of state stressed the need to improve the quality of criminal investigations and step up work on compensation for damage caused by corruption and economic crimes.
link: https://24.kg/english/166336/
views: 34
