Only 13 percent of parents ready to talk to children about sexual health

Only 13 percent of parents are ready to discuss sexual health issues with their children. Galina Chirkina, Executive Director of Alliance for Reproductive Health NGO, announced at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

She noted that issues of reproductive health and the use of contraception remain taboo.

Our study showed that many parents say that they would shift discussion of these topics to the school or a doctor — 57 percent, and only 13 percent are ready to do this work themselves. Galina Chirkina

«This suggests that the topic remains closed, teenagers look for the information in other sources. They could be the media, but they do little to cover the topic of reproductive health,» Galina Chirkina said.

According to her, extracurricular lessons on healthy lifestyle, including reproductive health and family planning, were officially launched in schools in 2015.

«But, unfortunately, these lessons are held only in 27 percent of educational institutions, the rest do not use this tool to expand the knowledge of schoolchildren about reproductive health. At the same time, our research showed that many students declare their need for such knowledge,» the head of the Alliance said.

She added that statistics show that the use of contraception by people under 25 has increased over the past 7-8 years.

Galina Chirkina noted that September 26 is the World Contraception Day. «It was initiated to show that there is an opportunity to make every pregnancy desired so that a woman can keep up her health,» she stressed.